CASTAIC (CBSLA) – A brush fire that erupted in Castaic early Friday morning amid strong winds has grown to 20 acres.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that the blaze broke out before 3:43 a.m. in the area of Halsey Canyon Road, off the east side of the 5 Freeway.
The fire was at 20 acres as of 4:50 a.m., with the potential to grow to more than 50 acres, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told CBSLA.
The blaze was threatening the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center, the spokesperson said.
No evacuations have been issued and there were no reports of injuries.
Most of L.A. County is under a red flag warning through Monday night due to gusty winds and low humidity. There were several fires burning across the region, including a four-acre fire which broke out in the Sepulveda Basin area of Van Nuys.