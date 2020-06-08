LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A four-acre brush fire broke out in the Sepulveda Basin early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of North Woodley Avenue in the Van Nuys area.
The fire burned through heavy brush, spread by 20 mile per hour winds, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
Water-dropping helicopters assisted ground crews who were also using heavy machinery to clear debris.
All flames were extinguished by 5 a.m. and the fire was contained. Crews were continuing to mop up hot spots and cut lines around the burn area.
There were no injuries or damage to structures.
The Sepulveda Basin includes the Balboa Golf Course, the Japanese Garden, Anthony C. Benson Park and the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve. There was no word on a cause. The area often sees several homeless encampments.
Most of L.A. County is under a red flag warning through Monday night due to gusty winds and low humidity.