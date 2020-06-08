EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – Crews quickly got control of a brush fire which broke out in Eagle Rock in the early Monday morning hours amid hot, dry conditions blasting fierce winds across the region.
The blaze erupted in the 4700 block of North Townsend Avenue before 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze grew to about four acres amid thick brush. Using a ground and air attack, crews were able to extinguish the fire within about one hour.
Crews remained on scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots, the fire department said. There were no injuries or damage to structures. The cause is unknown.
Two other fires also broke out early Monday morning, in Castaic and the Sepulveda Basin.
The Sepulveda Basin fire was also held to 4 acres. However, the Hasley Canyon Fire burning in Castaic had grown to 20 acres by 5 a.m.
Firefighters quickly put out a 4-acre brushfire in Eagle Rock this morning, but they’re concerned about the high winds and dry conditions. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aGsVJSjbHp
— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 8, 2020
Conditions in the region are ripe for wildfires Monday. Most of L.A. County is under a red flag warning through Monday night due to gusty winds and low humidity.