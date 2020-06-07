Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of demonstrators speaking out against racism and police brutality are marching at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood.
LAPD estimated about 20,000 people were in attendance Sunday, marking one of the biggest protests in the L.A. area. Most people appeared to be wearing masks.
The protest was sponsored by Black Lives Matter and local rapper YG.
As of 6:15 p.m., there have been no reports of any unrest as people continue to speak out against injustices against African Americans.
Widespread demonstrations came after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died shortly after an officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
This story will be updated.