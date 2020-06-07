



— Thousands of people took to the streets of Compton on Sunday to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Participants could be heard chanting “No justice, no peace!” and “Say his name: George Floyd” in the demonstration demanding justice and accountability for African Americans, like Floyd, who died at the hands of police officers.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

The Compton Peace Walk was supported by Mayor Aja Brown, local churches and community organizations in solidarity with other demonstrations being held worldwide.

As residents and community leaders were on foot, the Compton Cowboys rode on horses to show their support.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing,” said protester Neka Kennett. “That just lets us know that God created us all as one and that we can come together as one, stand as one, and unite as one, to make this work for everybody.”

Crowds remained peaceful and law enforcement was seen interacting with participants — hugging and fist-bumping people as they walked by.

Many of the people who came out in Compton on Sunday say they’ve been marching, walking and protesting for the past week and a half to draw as much attention as possible to ending police brutality.

“It’s always been said that riots and protests happen because this is the language of the people that are unheard,” said protester Breyon Clemmons. “We’ve been unheard for way too long.”

The crowd walked through the streets to the Civic Center where they filled the plaza.

Protesters say they’re willing to continue protesting day and night until they see meaningful change in this country.