LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday marked a heartfelt morning in the city as LAPD Chief Michel Moore joined dozens for a prayer vigil and conversation about enacting change.
Moore, joined by members of Building Blue Bridges, marched from the LAPD headquarters to the steps of City Hall in honor of George Floyd.
Building Blue Bridges has 400 members and is a program in three Los Angeles city schools.
“It was definitely a big step for change,” said Jaylen Wilson, a member of the group. “It is definitely one step towards overall change.”
Wanita Long, another member, stressed the importance of having an open dialogue.
“Communication is key. That’s the only way we’re going to get anywhere by talking about it. I feel that if we all just communicate and really sit down and put everything out on the table, we could get somewhere with it.”
Following the public event, the group moved indoors for a private discussion with Moore.