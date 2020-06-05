



– After being shuttered for most of the week over safety concerns amid the protests, all coronavirus testing sites in Los Angeles County were reopened Friday.

The L.A. Fire Department announced that all COVID-19 testing sites in L.A. County would reopen Friday. Several sites had been closed since last weekend due to safety concerns over looting and violence since the police brutality protests over the death of George Floyd got underway.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dodger Stadium was the only county testing site kept open. As the largest site in the county, it’s capable of testing up to 6,000 people per day.

With thousands of people gathering in peaceful protests over the past week, health officials Thursday warned of the possibility that it could lead to a large uptick in coronavirus cases. They advised demonstrators to try and maintain social distancing and wear masks.

However, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer advised protesters not to get tested to quickly.

“I want to just caution everybody about rushing to get a test,” Ferrer said Thursday. “One thing, for sure, is if I had an exposure today, going and getting testing today is likely to yield a negative result.”

Testing is free in L.A. County, with results usually coming within four days. To get tested, you must first make an appointment.

Here is a full list of testing locations. There are over 80 testing locations across the county, which include 28 CVS pharmacies.