LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium will remain open Monday and Tuesday as all other sites in Los Angeles temporarily close, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.
“Due to events occurring throughout the city over the last four days, the only COVID-19 testing site open today, Monday, June 1, 2020, and tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, is the Dodger Stadium testing site located at 1001 Scott Ave.,” said LAFD’s Nicholas Prange.
People trying to get tested are told to enter through Gate B.
All appointments for both days were moved to the Dodger Stadium test site, which will accommodate all Los Angeles city appointments scheduled, regardless of the originally scheduled test site.
Earlier Monday, many Los Angeles County COVID-19 testing sites were closed due to the state of emergency countywide.
“Los Angeles County is in the midst of fighting an unprecedented pandemic while also facing a state of emergency that impacts public safety. Public health remains a key concern and testing remains a priority as we continue to battle the coronavirus,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.
“We need to ensure our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff.”
Updated information on closures can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov.