



– A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at Dodger Stadium Tuesday that is capable of testing three times more people than any other site in Los Angeles County.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that the site will be capable of testing up to 6,000 people per day.

“This site isn’t special just because of where it is and all those amazing memories we have of going to Chavez Ravine to see the boys in blue play,” Garcetti said Friday. “It’s remarkable because we’ll be able to test up to 6,000 people a day.”

It has three times more testing capability than any of the other 30-plus testing sites in L.A. County, Garcetti noted.

The mayor said the site is designed to get people in and out faster, with 60 staff from the nonprofit group CORE on site. It will also have big video screens which will demonstrate to drivers waiting in line how to complete the test.

“We’ve designed the site to move as many people as quickly through that site as possible, alleviating long wait times and long lines,” Garcetti said.

Nearly 490,000 people in L.A. County have been tested for coronavirus as of Monday, with 8 percent of those positive for the disease.

On March 21, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county has a goal of testing at least 15,000 people per day. Over the previous seven days leading up to March 21, it was averaging 13,332 tests daily.

Testing in L.A. County is free and available to everyone, but it is by appointment only. Click here to sign up for a test.