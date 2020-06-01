



– The cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills – both of which experienced serious looting and violence over the weekend during the demonstrations over the murder of George Floyd – will again impose curfews Monday.

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills reported that they will impose citywide curfews that get underway at 1 p.m. Monday for their business districts and 4 p.m. citywide. The Beverly Hills curfew extends through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Beverly Hills was hard hit by looting and fires in its Fairfax District on Saturday, while Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade was also devastated by looting and fires Sunday.

National Guard troops were finally brought in to Santa Monica Sunday night to help get the crowds to disperse. It’s unclear how many people were taken into custody.

Santa Monica police, firefighters and city crews and some good Samaritans were on the street early Monday morning to begin the cleanup process and efforts to restore the damaged businesses. The city was asking anyone who wanted to help in the cleanup to bring their own face- coverings, work gloves, brooms dustpans and trash bags.

About 1,000 National Guard personnel were deployed Saturday night after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for all of Los Angeles County. They were deploying areas hard hit by the violence and looting, including downtown L.A., Long Beach, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he hoped the deployment of the guard to L.A. will be a “very short visit,” but there is no fixed timeline. The last time the National Guard was deployed to L.A. was during the Rodney King riots in 1992.

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday that she has proclaimed a state of emergency as well, which will facilitate interagency response coordination and mutual aid, accelerate the procurement of vital supplies and enable future state and federal reimbursement of costs incurred by the county.

