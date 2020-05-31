



Peaceful protest getting underway in Santa Monica. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/GPGHviU1kq — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 31, 2020

— Protesters marched throughout Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon, demanding justice in the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

The protest began just after 12 p.m. and was largely peaceful, but as of 2 p.m., smaller, separate groups of people were seen looting stores on the Third Street Promenade and 4th Street.

Many were seen running from the Vans store with merchandise in their hands.

Later, groups were seen smashing windows and trying to break into the Santa Monica Courthouse.

Multiple fires continued to burn after 6 p.m. and several police cruisers were defaced but as of 7 p.m., police reported that they had since been extinguished.

The Santa Monica Fire Department said that there were four structure fires, four car fires, one dumpster fire, as of 7:15 p.m.

Our CBSLA reporter Cristy Fajardo on the scene reports that bags of feces were thrown at police.

The city of Santa Monica imposed a citywide curfew that took effect at 4 p.m. Sunday through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Emergency responders are exempt, as are those traveling to and from work or seeking or giving emergency care.

Police said they will be making arrests throughout the night for people caught engaging in criminal activity and breaking the curfew.

The National Guard was en route to Santa Monica on Sunday night, according to Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Terry O’Day.

During a press conference, officials urged residents to only call 911 for life-threatening emergency amid the large response from the police department being dispatched across the city in response to the growing unrest.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.