LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — All coronavirus test sites in Long Beach were closed Monday after Sunday’s peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned to looting and violence.
The closed sites include Long Beach City Hall, Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus as well as its Veterans Stadium site, the Port of Long Beach Administration Building, Long Beach Police headquarters, and Jordan and Cabrillo High Schools.
According to the city, the sites will remain shuttered until further notice.
Individuals who have appointments for testing Monday do not need to reschedule as their appointment will be honored any other day that the site is open.
According to Long Beach police, a crowd of about 200 people taking part in a peaceful protest Sunday quickly swelled into 3,000.
Police Monday said several people were arrested on charges of looting, burglary and curfew violations, but did not immediately confirm the number.
A curfew was in place from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Monday. National Guard members were patrolling Long Beach Monday morning.
New appointments are required for all testing sites and can be made online or by calling 562-570-INFO (4636).
