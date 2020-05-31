LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Groups of protesters marched through the city of Long Beach on Sunday to speak out against injustices against African Americans.
This was the fifth day of protests in the L.A.-area, but the first large gathering in Long Beach, following the deadly arrest of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
Protesters in Long Beach began clashing with people who were looting stores at The Pike Outlets, urging them to stop stealing from apparel stores, breaking windows and vandalizing.
There was at least one arrest.
The organized demonstrations consisted of holding up signs, chants for justice, kneeling and choruses of “hands up, don’t shoot.”
Just after 6 p.m., a crowd of more than two dozen stormed a Hot Topic store at The Pike, breaking glass and running out with items from the store.
Residents all across Los Angeles County are under a mandatory curfew from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Long Beach’s curfew was set to begin at 8 p.m.
