LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sacramento has approved a request by Los Angeles County to clear the way for dine-in restaurants and hair salons to reopen.
Until Friday, the county had been one of only about a dozen California counties not to
have received a “variance” from the state allowing more types of businesses to reopen.
Criteria for such variances include infection rates, hospital capacity, testing availability and ability to trace contacts of infected residents.
Officials in L.A. County – which has roughly half of the state’s coronavirus cases and deaths – say infection and hospitalization rates have been trending downward even as case numbers and deaths continue to rise.
Following Sacramento’s move, it will now be up to the county to amend its health order and provide guidelines for the resumption of dine-in service at restaurants and for hair salons to reopen.
County officials are expected to address the issue during a scheduled Friday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.