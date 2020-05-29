LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of Costco’s most popular features — which had to be removed due to the health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic — could be coming back soon, but in a very different format.
In an earnings call with investors Thursday, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that the wholesale giant is looking to start rolling out its samples by mid-June.
“I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say, it’s not going to be where you go and just pickup and open sample with your fingers,” Richard Galanti said.
The outbreak has forced many changes at Costco.
It started requiring masks for all its customers earlier this month. It also began limiting the number of people allowed inside to only two people per membership card.
Costco has also experienced massive lines and shortages due to panic buying, forcing it to put limits on the number of essential items customers can purchase, such as toilet paper, sanitizing wipes and paper towels.