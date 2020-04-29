LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wholesale giant Costco announced Wednesday it will soon require face coverings for all customers at its stores nationwide.
Beginning Monday, May 4, all members and guests will be required to wear a mask which covers their mouth and nose. It does not apply to children under the age of 2.
In Los Angeles and Riverside counties, masks are already required for anyone visiting an essential business, such as a grocery store or pharmacy. In Orange County, they are required for employees, but not customers. They are also not mandatory in Ventura County.
Earlier this month, Costco began limiting the number of people in its stores by allowing only two people per membership card to enter at one time.
Grocery stores across the region have enacted similar measures in an attempt to promote social distancing and keep their employees safe, such as reducing hours, having special morning hours reserved just for seniors, as well as limiting the total number of people allowed in their store at one time.