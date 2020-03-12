SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — As coronavirus fears grow, hundreds of people lined up outside a Costco store in the Canyon Country community of Santa Clarita Thursday morning.
Aerial footage taken just after 10 a.m. showed a line winding all through the parking lot outside the store, located at 18649 Vía Princessa.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said reports that scuffles had broken out between shoppers in line were unfounded.
“Please don’t call 911 because people are cutting in front of you in line at the store,” the sheriff’s department tweeted. “It ties up valuable resources for real emergencies!”
“All is calm over at Costco,” the department later tweeted.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.