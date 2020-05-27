



– Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.

The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will be aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched by a Falcon 9 rocket.

Its the first commercially-built and operated American rocket and spacecraft. It will also mark the first time that astronauts have been launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

The launch is scheduled for 1:33 p.m. Pacific time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Backup launch windows are scheduled for 12:22 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. It will be broadcast live on CBS2 and online on CBSN. It can also be viewed here.

“I’m the chief engineer,” Musk told CBS News Wednesday. “So I’d just like to say if it goes right, it’s credit to the SpaceX/NASA team. If it goes wrong, it’s my fault.”

If it departs as scheduled, it will dock on the ISS at around 8:30 a.m. Pacific time Thursday.

SpaceX has had 19 successful cargo launches to the ISS, but this will be the first time it has people aboard one of its spacecrafts, according to CBS News.

After the launch SpaceX will try and recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket on its floating barge in the Atlantic Ocean, whimsically named “Of Course I Still Love You.”

Astronauts haven’t launched into space from American soil since the space shuttle program was retired in 2011. Traveling to the ISS is now done aboard Russian Soyuz rockets launched from Kazakhstan.

SpaceX conducted an unmanned test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule in March 2019, sending the spacecraft to the ISS with an array of cargo and a mannequin playfully named Ripley, after Sigourney Weaver’s character in the “Alien” film franchise.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine believes the launch will be a unifying national event at a time of frazzled nerves and heightened political divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This space program that we have in this country unites people, period,” Bridenstine said. “It always has. We look at the most divisive times in American history. We think about the Vietnam War, the 1960s, not just the war, but the protests. We think about the civil rights abuses and the civil rights protests. The very divisive, challenging times. And here we are all these years later in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and we have this moment in time where we can unite people again.”

Earlier this month, NASA and SpaceX also confirmed that Tom Cruise is planning to shoot a movie on the ISS.

