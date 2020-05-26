Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX is preparing to blast off with humans on board for the first time, and the site will be must-see TV both online and over the air.
Weather permitting, Hawthorne-based SpaceX is scheduled to take astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station. It would be the first time SpaceX, or any private company, has launched humans into space.
The launch at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida is scheduled to take place at 1:33 p.m. PST. The launch will be broadcast live on CBS2 and online on CBSN.
However, skies at Cape Canaveral are currently overcast and could scrap Wednesday’s launch. If SpaceX does not take off Wednesday, the next launch window is Saturday.