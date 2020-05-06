LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tom Cruise is going to space, literally.
NASA confirmed reports Tuesday that the superstar actor is planning to shoot a movie on the International Space Station.
“NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted Tuesday.
Deadline reported Monday that tech mogul Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA had teamed up with Cruise to develop a movie that would send the 57-year-old Cruise to space.
Elon Musk responded to Bridenstine’s tweet, “Should be a lot of fun!”
No details have been released on the movie’s storyline, or whether any other actors will be joining Cruise in space.
There are currently three astronauts aboard the ISS who docked in April. They include one NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts.