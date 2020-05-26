Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels reopened their spring training facilities to players Monday.
The Dodgers reopened both Dodger Stadium and Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., for medical and rehabilitation purposes, according to MLB.com.
Meanwhile, the Angels reopened both Angel Stadium and their spring training facility at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., general manager Billy Eppler told the Orange County Register Monday.
While the Angels are allowing workouts among four players or fewer, the Dodgers are not allowing workouts for healthy players, the Register reports.
Major League Baseball was forced to delay the planned March 26 start to the season due to the coronavirus. According to a report last week, the Angels will furlough some of the club’s non-playing staff beginning June 1.