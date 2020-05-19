



The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly begun to inform some of the club’s non-playing staff that they will be furloughed after June 1st.

According to a report from Fabian Ardaya in The Athletic, the team’s minor league operation will be the most severely impacted with a majority of the player development staff, minor league coordinators and minor league coaches set to be furloughed.

Also affected according to Ardaya will be the pro and international scouting staff along with lower level members of the operations and analytics departments. Those staff members that are furloughed will reportedly continue to receive benefits through the end of this year and the club is expected to donate $1 million to the Angels Employee Assistance Fund.

“We, like businesses throughout the United States, are making difficult decisions to protect our long-term stability,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said Monday in a statement.

The Angels were one of many MLB teams that committed to paying their employees through the end of this month. But, with June approaching and no current return to play plan enacted, several clubs are beginning to furlough employees.

California governor Gavin Newsome said Monday that pro sports could return to the state as early as the first week of June, but there are still hurdles to be cleared in order for baseball to get back on the field. The negotiations between the owners and players appear to be at a standstill following a proposal approved by the owners that would see a 50-50 revenue split with the players for the upcoming season. Players have pushed back against that proposal saying that it would cut their pay even further despite them having already agreed to pro-rate their contracts based on the number of games played which would represent a pay cut.