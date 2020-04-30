



— With the MLB season delayed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic , the Dodgers on Thursday said they will provide fans who purchased tickets for March and April games with an account credit.

Major League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 baseball season because it was due to start just as most of the country was being placed under stay-at-home orders. A start date to the season has not yet been announced.

The Dodgers say they have sent an email to fans Thursday with fans’ credit options. On Twitter, fans say they are only being given two options — take an account credit with a 10% bonus that can be applied to home game tickets or to pay for parking during the 2020 or 2021 season, or request a refund by email or calling 866-DODGERS. Fans are only required to take action if they need a refund.

The Los Angeles Angels have not yet announced their policy on tickets sold for March and April games.

Public health officials have cast doubt on large-scale events with thousands of people being able to start up again this year. As the extent of the pandemic was made clear, Dodger fans have grown increasingly concerned about the status of their ticket purchases, especially with so many Angelenos being laid off or furloughed during the ongoing crisis.