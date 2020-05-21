BOSTON (CBSLA) – Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children admitted to USC as athletic recruits, federal authorities announced Thursday.
Loughlin will plead guilty in Boston federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts reported.
Loughlin has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that would see her serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.
Under his plea deal, Giannulli would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.
Both deal must be approved by a judge.
The two were charged with paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC as members of the rowing team, even though neither had ever rowed crew.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.