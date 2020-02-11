



— In their college admissions scandal case against actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, federal prosecutors Monday released a copy of a phony resume for the couple’s daughter, Olivia Jade, which purports to list her fake achievements in the sport of rowing.

The 55-year-old Loughlin and 56-year-old Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC as members of the crew team, even though neither had ever rowed crew.

The heavily-redacted resume describes in elaborate detail how Jade was part of multiple rowing teams between 2015 and 2017. Although her first name is redacted from the document, the 2018 high school graduation date implies the the resume belongs to her and not her older sister, Isabella Rose.

The resume states that the now 20-year-old Jade took part in Boston’s famous Head Of The Charles Regatta in 2016 and 2017. It also states that she won a gold medal in the 2016 San Diego Crew Classic and bronze medal in the 2016 U.S. Rowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships.

“USC had four boats which require 4 coxswains along with 2 backups…Her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat,” the resume reads. The line appears to be referring to Isabella Rose.

Both daughters are no longer enrolled at USC.

Loughlin and Giannulli are each charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery

Their trial is scheduled to start in October.

On March 12, 2019, the FBI charged 50 people — including 35 parents and nine coaches — in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

So far 20 parents, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman — who served a 14-day sentence in October — have pleaded guilty in the scandal and 14 of those have been sentenced. Another 15, including Loughlin and Giannulli, are fighting the charges.

Last week, 61-year-old Douglas Hodge, a Laguna Beach man and former CEO of a large investment firm, was sentenced to 9 months in prison for paying $850,000 in bribes to get two of his children admitted to USC and another two into Georgetown as athletic recruits. It was the most