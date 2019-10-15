



– Actress Felicity Huffman reported to a Northern California prison Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The “Desperate Housewives” star reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a representative of the actress confirmed to CBS2 in a statement.

After serving her sentence, she will also be under one year of supervised release and will have to complete 250 hours of community service. A judge also ordered she pay a $30,000 fine.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in May to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying a $15,000 bribe to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the case.

It’s unclear if Huffman will be housed in the general population at the prison or be given special accommodations.

“I can only say I am so sorry, Sophia,” a tearful Huffman said to her daughter during her sentencing in September. “I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine. I now see all the things that led me down this road, but ultimately none of the reasons matter because at the end of the day I had a choice. I could have said no.”

RELATED: West Hollywood School Head To Plead Guilty In Admissions Scandal

Back in March, the FBI charged 51 people — including 33 parents and nine coaches — in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Along with Huffman, actress Felicity Huffman was also those charged. Loughlin, however, is among 19 parents who are fighting the allegations. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and money-laundering charges in the scandal and are awaiting trial. They are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither ever rowed crew. Both daughters are still enrolled at USC, but have not attended class since the scandal broke.