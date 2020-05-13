Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California’s National Guard 144th Fighter Wing will skip the Southern California area during its Wednesday flyover to salute workers on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California’s National Guard 144th Fighter Wing will skip the Southern California area during its Wednesday flyover to salute workers on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.
An adjusted flyover map shows the new route for the four F-15C Eagle fighter jets will take off from Fresno, loop up to Sacramento, fly along the coast, and start its return north after flying over Santa Barbara.
A previous news release said that the jets would fly over several hospitals and police stations in Southern California at about 11:45 a.m.
It’s not known what prompted the change, but the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels will flyover the San Diego and Los Angeles areas in their own salute to healthcare and essential workers on Friday.