LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Operation America Strong is coming to Southern California.
The collaboration from the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels has been making its way across the country to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 15, healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel in San Diego and Los Angeles will get their salute.
“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt Col John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline our fight against COVID-19.”
A formation of six high-flying F-16C/D Fighting Falcons aircrafts will follow flight paths over each city. Flyovers in San Diego will start at 12 p.m. PT and last approximately 15 minutes. Flyovers in Los Angeles will start at 1:10 p.m. PT and last approximately 30 minutes.
Officials said a detailed flight route for each city will be released on the day prior to the flyover. Find more information on Operation America Strong here.