California Air National Guard To Salute Coronavirus Front Lines With State-Wide Flyover Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets will flyover a large swath of California starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday passing over medical facilities from Sacramento to the Bay Area to Southern California.

Voters Cast Their Ballots Today In 25th Congressional District Special ElectionMost of the voting is being done by mail, but there are 13 outdoor, in-person locations in LA and Ventura counties where voters may still cast their ballots. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.