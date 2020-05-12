LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Doctors, nurses and essential workers on the front-lines of the battle against COVID-19 will get a sky-high salute from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing.
Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets will flyover a large swath of California starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday passing over medical facilities from Sacramento to the Bay Area to Southern California.
In Southern California, the flyover will make stops at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Beverly Community Hospital, Whittier Hospital Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Kindred Hospital Paramount, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department in Hermosa Beach, Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Century Station, Community Hospital of Huntington Park and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
The flyover is expected to reach Southern California around 11:45 a.m.
The California National Guard urged people eager to see the flyover to maintain social distancing guidelines and refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.