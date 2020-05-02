LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Major airlines are announcing changes to their practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, just a few passengers were seen at Los Angeles International Airport.

“It’s weird because it’s not like normal traveling,” said Connie Pubbada. “Everybody’s very cautious and they’re wearing masks.”

Jet Blue, American, Delta, United, Southwest and other airlines will soon require all passengers to cover their noses and mouths during flight to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Travelers on some airlines will also have to wear masks at check-in and gate areas.

“The flight attendant unions were demanding it, the flight attendants said hey we’re out there flying every day. We’re risking our lives,” said aviation journalist Brian Sumers.

Sumers, who is a Senior Aviation Business Editor for Skift, says airlines are flying 90-95% less than they were expecting this time of year and with less than 10% of seats filled.

“Airlines are in a lot of trouble here,” he said. “This is the worst disaster for airlines since the history of aviation.”

In response, the airlines are trying to reassure travelers by showing new methods of cleaning like fogging cabins with disinfectant and constantly wiping down public areas, or informing people about how air circulates onboard.

“I don’t feel safe flying right now, I need to wait at least two months to wait, see what’s going on,” said Hugo Bañulos of Westchester.

Airline experts expect a months-long recovery where passengers feel safe enough to flock back to airports.

“I think it’s absolutely likely especially over the next three or four years that people won’t take as many trips as they used to,” Sumers said. “I also think in the long run people love to fly, they’ve always loved to fly, they love to go on vacation. Maybe in seven years, we’ll forget this happened.”