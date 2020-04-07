BURBANK (CBSLA) — Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing one of its terminals due to lack of demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning 6 p.m. Friday, all departing and arriving flights, ticket counter, baggage services, and security screenings will take place at Terminal A. Terminal B will remain closed until further notice.
The airport recently closed many of its parking lots due to a plunge in traffic as well.
Hollywood Burbank Airport is closing many of its parking lots in response to a dramatic drop in traffic. Lots A and C, as well as valet parking, are closed for the time being. Passengers are directed to park in either Lot E or short-term parking.
These steps are an effort to continue flight operations even as speculation mounts over whether many of Southern California’s biggest airports will remain open.
Los Angeles International Airport said this week flight operations would continue after a police officer assigned to the airport tested positive for coronavirus.
In response, LAX installed more than 250 additional hand sanitizer stations and increased deep cleaning throughout the airport, focusing on “high touch” areas at the airport like handrails, escalators, elevator buttons and restroom doors.
Several airlines have reduced flight schedules, so guests are encouraged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.