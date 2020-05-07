



Kathryn Hahn is back on HBO in a much different role than her last show “ Mrs. Fletcher .”

The actor is one of the stars of the new series from Derek Cianfrance called “I Know This Much Is True.” The miniseries features names like Mark Ruffalo, Imogen Poots, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, and Mark Ruffalo. The series is based off the book with the same name by Wally Lamb.

Hahn plays Dessa Constantine, who is the ex-husband of one of Ruffalo’s characters Dominick. Ruffalo plays twin brothers named Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

“I am such a huge fan of Mark Ruffalo,” said Hahn in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I really wanted the privilege to be up close and personal to see Mark do this. He did not disappoint. The whole cast is phenomenal and they are asked to do things that’s a little bit off from what they’re normally asked to do on camera. I knew it was going to be a really creative and juicy chapter. I’m also really moved by the source material and I was honored.”

The new HBO miniseries tells the story of two identical twins living in Connecticut and how Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. The larger conversations about grief and mental health resonated with Hahn while she was filming the show.

“It felt very different from anything I had every played before,” said Hahn. “I think a lot of people in the project would say the same things about their roles. I have a personal connection to mental health and schizophrenia in my life and family. It’s not me personally, but I felt personally attracted to it in many ways. I knew Mark would do that part such justice and with kindness and decency and I knew Derek would frame it in that way. This country is sorely lacking in the right care for people who are suffering. A lot of people are suffering in silence.”

