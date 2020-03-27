



While movie theaters are closed around the country because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still many great films to check out at home.

A new sci-fi thriller called “Vivarium” starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg hits video on demand Friday. This is the third movie Poots has down with Eisenberg and she says that he reminds her of a 1930s comedian.

“Hopefully people will feel catharsis,” said Poots in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Maybe through Vivarium they’ll be able to feel less alone with the isolation. There’s certainly a lot of familiar scenes in the film that we are all experiencing now. I hope it isn’t too heavy. I do think there is some dark, dark humor in the film. I certainly found that I’ve been gravitating toward films of a genre nature. Making the film was really wonderful. We shot it in Ireland and Belgium. I got to work with the wonderful Jesse Eisenberg. Despite the intensity of the film, we had a lot of fun making it.”

In addition to her new movie, Poots will also be starring in the new Mark Ruffalo led HBO mini-series “I Know This Much Is True.” The series features actors like Rosie O’Donnell, Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Kathryn Hahn, and Archie Panjabi. The British actor is really excited for people to check out this series about a family saga of sacrifice, betrayal, and forgiveness.

“I was lucky enough to be a part of an HBO mini-series called I Know This Much Is True, which stars the brilliant Mark Ruffalo, alongside these wonderful actresses like Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, and Melissa Leo.” said Poots. “Derek Cianfrance was at the helm of it and he was the mind and heart behind Blue Valentine. He has a gorgeous sensibility with the camera.”

