



— West Hollywood’s iconic Troubadour club has created a GoFundMe to help pay staff members as their doors remain temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic venue, with a stage that has hosted hundreds of music legends, has been unable to operate since the shutdowns began leaving their staff out of work.

“We are a small, independently-owned, venue and have an hourly staff of over 20 people. Our team consists of bartenders, security, sound and lighting engineers and box office personnel. These are the people welcoming you into the venue and bringing you great experiences inside the showroom,” the club wrote on their GoFundMe page.

“We are reaching out to our community for support and are asking you to please donate if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, please share our GoFundMe link. Anything helps!”

According to the page, 100% of the donations will go towards helping their staff and the venue.

The Troubadour is not the only iconic music hub to be hit by the pandemic.

Last week, Amoeba Music announced that the massive impact from the pandemic has forced the closure of the original Hollywood location at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga.

The music store will remain closed until it can move into its new Hollywood location this fall.

To donate to or share the Troubadour’s GoFundMe, click here.