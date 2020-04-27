



— The massive impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of the iconic Amoeba Music from its original Hollywood location at the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga.

The company announced Monday that the coronavirus crisis has forced Amoeba to remain closed until it can move into its new Hollywood location this fall.

In a statement, store owners wrote, “With no reasonably foreseeable opportunity to re-open in our current location, we are instead focusing on hopefully opening in the fall in our previously announced new home at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. This situation has been forced on all of us, and we feel this decision is the most responsible and practical one.”

Amoeba announced the decision on their Instagram Monday saying in part, “We are devastated. We know you are too. We never envisioned not being able to give the store the send-off it deserves, to give you all a chance to say goodbye. But we are facing too many mitigating circumstances.”

In April, Amoeba launched GoFundMe page to raise funds amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Thank you ALL so much for your support during this time and over the years. We have the best customers in the world, as evidenced by the tremendous outpouring of support for our GoFundMe. Your generosity is going to help cover health care for our employees at all three stores, and generally help Amoeba continue while we all must remain closed,” Amoeba wrote on Instagram.

Last year, the Hollywood establishment announced the move to 6200 Hollywood after the land their current location rests on was sold to developer GPI Companies for a reported $34 million.

According to the LA Times, the company has been paying rent on the two locations since the pandemic began.

“If we don’t focus on getting the new store ready for the fall opening, the hard reality is we may never open again anywhere,” the store said in a statement.

The store originally planned to open in the new location “sometime after Labor Day 2020.”

Amoeba opened its first store back in 1990 in Berkeley. It’s Hollywood store, which takes up an entire city block, opened in 2001.