



— Hollywood’s iconic Amoeba Music will be moving to its new Hollywood Boulevard location in Fall 2020.

The independent record store is set to move from its current location at 6400 Sunset Boulevard to 6200 Hollywood Boulevard.

“I think I speak for most Angelenos when I say that we are thrilled that our beloved Amoeba Music is staying in Hollywood,” said councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. “My office worked to keep Amoeba in the neighborhood, and we are even more delighted to welcome the store to the Walk of Fame, which we are actively trying to enhance with my HEART of Hollywood initiative.”

The new location will be a large, ground-level space on the corner of Hollywood and Argyle located in El Centro, a residential and retail complex that opened in 2018.

“We have been blown away by the massive outpouring of support from our customers and the LA community throughout our search for a new home and are excited for the next chapter in the Amoeba story,” said Jim Henderson, co-owner of Amoeba Music. “It has been a long search, but we’re pleased to announce we found the right new home and are able to stay in the music and movie-loving heart of Hollywood.”

The new space will feature free parking with validation in an on-site lot

Amoeba will continue to be a “Buy, Sell, Trade” destination carrying new, used and collectible items as well as their live music performances, artist signings, and special events.

Musician Tyler, The Creator revealed the new location and shared the first look at Amoeba Hollywood’s new home in a YouTube video:

“My first studio album I put out, they let me get on the roof and take a photo with the big thing (billboard). Ever since then they have my support – they’ve supported me and it’s been love… I’m excited for the new Amoeba,” he said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti commented on the move saying, “Los Angeles is a creative capital — a place filled with dreamers who move and inspire us every day, Amoeba Music reflects the best of this creative spirit, and Angelenos are fortunate this beloved cultural treasure has found a new home guaranteeing its place in our city for years to come.”

For updates on Amoeba’s upcoming move and FAQ about the new location, visit the “Hollywood Move” page on amoeba.com/moveupdate.