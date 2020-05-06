



– The California DMV hopes to begin reopening its offices by the end of May as the state prepares to ease stay-at-home orders.

DMV Director Steve Gordon told reporters Tuesday that field offices could begin opening this month by appointment only, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The reopening process would then continue in phases, with more and more services being offered.

Gordon says customers would be required to wear face masks, and the DMV would limit seating and capacity, the Bee reports.

California’s approximately 170 DMV field offices have been closed since March 27. Customers have been forced to take care of things like vehicle title transfers or complex vehicle registration renewals online.

As a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security pushed back the REAL ID deadline a full year, from October of 2020 to October 2021. The California DMV had faced a surge of customers in recent months due to those REAL ID requirements.

The California DMV last month extended driver’s licenses that were due to expire during the pandemic. Licenses for drivers younger than 70 that would have expired between March and May will now be valid through May 31, 2020.