



– The post-Philip Rivers era will officially get underway Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers select with the sixth overall pick in the NFL’s first ever virtual draft.

If they choose not to trade the pick, experts seem to be vacillating between the Chargers selecting Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert to fill the large void left by the 38-year-old Rivers, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent after spending the first 16 seasons of his professional career with the Bolts.

The Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 3 pick, are also reportedly strongly considering Tagovailoa.

Of course, the Chargers could decide not to draft a quarterback, and, instead, roll the dice with 30-year-old Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor, who spent last season as Rivers’ backup, is a relatively cheap option as veterans go. He’s entering the final season of two-year, $11 million contract.

The only other QB on the roster is 24-year-old Easton Stick, who is entering his second season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

If they choose to stick with Taylor, some speculate the Chargers could select an offensive tackle after they traded away solid Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung last month to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for guard Trai Turner.

If the Dolphins do indeed take Tagovailoa at No. 3, then Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas or Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton would then be an option.

If the Chargers decide to go with a defensive selection, the most likely candidate is Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Along with losing Rivers, the Chargers also let Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon leave as a free agent to join their AFC West rival Denver Broncos. The Chargers could choose to go with a running back in the second round Friday with their No. 37 overall selection.

The upcoming season will symbolize a fresh start in more ways than one, with the Chargers slated to move into their new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood after spending the last three seasons at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson following their departure from San Diego.

The Chargers signified that new start Tuesday with brand new uniforms.

The coronavirus forced the NFL to scrap its plans to hold the draft in Las Vegas. Instead, NFL general managers and their staffs will each be working from home. According to ESPN, all 32 teams will linked together through a single Microsoft Teams videoconference. Once the picks come in, Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce it from his New York home.

The first round will be held Thursday. Rounds two and three will take place Friday and round four through seven will run on Saturday.