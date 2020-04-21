LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers are moving to a new home in 2020, and with it, comes a new look for the team. The organization debuted its new look on Twitter Tuesday morning, flashing a blend of the old jerseys with the new.
the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020
The white helmets are back, with an added number just below the lightning bolt across the top. The navy blue has been moved to one of the team’s “Color Rush” options. Meanwhile, the powder blue takes over as the primary home uniform with the option of either white or gold pants. The away unis are white with the option of gold or white pants as well.
Overall, the reaction from fans was pretty positive.
BEST UNIS IN SPORTS AS USUAL
— ¹³ (@KeenanMVP) April 21, 2020
OH MY GOD THEY’RE BEAUTIFUL! pic.twitter.com/8NS8eTMHjo
— ChargersMemes (@ChargersMemes) April 21, 2020
THEYRE BEAUTIFUL
— 𝘕𝘪𝘤𝘬 🌴 (@icyderwin) April 21, 2020
It wasn’t just fans either. Defensive end Joey Bosa is a fan as well.
#Chargers DE Joey Bosa shows off his powder blue jersey and he says they are awesome. pic.twitter.com/q9tRR25OM5
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) April 21, 2020
Media members also are fans of the new look.
Classic and updated. Always loved #Chargers unis. https://t.co/IHKxNu4xQJ
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 21, 2020
Debuting live on @GMFB and in this link. Best unis on the planet just got better. https://t.co/SUwQywOv9W
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020
Overall, it appears to be a good debut for the Chargers new look. Now, will the team add a new quarterback to their ranks to rock the new jersey in the new stadium? We’ll find out on Thursday when the team goes on the clock with the 6th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
