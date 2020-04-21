



the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

The white helmets are back, with an added number just below the lightning bolt across the top. The navy blue has been moved to one of the team’s “Color Rush” options. Meanwhile, the powder blue takes over as the primary home uniform with the option of either white or gold pants. The away unis are white with the option of gold or white pants as well.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bolts New Uniforms

Overall, the reaction from fans was pretty positive.

BEST UNIS IN SPORTS AS USUAL — ¹³ (@KeenanMVP) April 21, 2020

THEYRE BEAUTIFUL — 𝘕𝘪𝘤𝘬 🌴 (@icyderwin) April 21, 2020

It wasn’t just fans either. Defensive end Joey Bosa is a fan as well.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa shows off his powder blue jersey and he says they are awesome. pic.twitter.com/q9tRR25OM5 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) April 21, 2020

Media members also are fans of the new look.

Debuting live on @GMFB and in this link. Best unis on the planet just got better. https://t.co/SUwQywOv9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Overall, it appears to be a good debut for the Chargers new look. Now, will the team add a new quarterback to their ranks to rock the new jersey in the new stadium? We’ll find out on Thursday when the team goes on the clock with the 6th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.