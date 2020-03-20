(CBSLA)- Los Angeles Chargers fans will still see running back Melvin Gordon play twice a year for the next two years. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Chargers first round pick has signed a two-year deal with an AFC West division rival: the Denver Broncos.
Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020
The 26-year-old Gordon was the organization’s first round pick in the 2015 Draft and spent five years with the team. In those five seasons, Gordon was named a Pro Bowler twice while amassing over 4,200 yards rushing, another 1,800 receiving, and 47 total touchdowns.
He missed the first part of the 2019 season while holding out for a new contract and in 12 games after his return, gained just 612 yards on 3.8 yards per carry.
That said, it appears the idea of playing against the Chargers twice per season appealed to Gordon according to Rapoport’s reporting.
Melvin Gordon had a better offer from another team, but the lure of playing in the same division as the #Chargers, that appealed to him. https://t.co/ZX9KZ4nvkc
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020
It would seem that Gordon is entering the 2020 season with some revenge on his mind.