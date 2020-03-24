COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers unveiled an update to the team’s iconic bolt mark on Tuesday.

The team unveiled the updates to the logo ahead of a new uniform reveal. (credit: LA Chargers)

In advance of the 2020 season, the team also introduced a new logotype to go along with the updated bolt.

“Widely considered to own – in totality – the best collection of uniforms in sports, the Chargers have brought their iconic Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold colors to the forefront of the team’s new mark, logotype and soon-to-be-revealed uniform design as a reflection of the diverse outdoor culture that is a way of life for millions in the region,” the team said in a statement.

A uniform reveal for the new season is coming soon, according to the team. The upcoming season will be the team’s first in its new SoFi Stadium home.

