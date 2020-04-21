SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Domino’s Pizza workers held a protest Monday evening outside a store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of West Adams after they say several employees at the store contracted coronavirus.
The workers held a car caravan outside the store, located in the 3600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, alleging that at least five employees who work there have tested positive for COVID-19.
They told CBS2 that employees at the store still have not received proper personal protective equipment (PPE). They also believe that employees deserve better pay.
“They should be treated as essential workers, meaning they should get hazard pay, they should get paid sick leave if they end up getting sick,” said one woman taking part in the protest. “Domino’s as a company needs to acknowledge that, they need to protect their workers because they’re the ones that are doing the job on a daily basis.”
CBS2 reaches out to Domino’s for comment, but had not heard back as of Tuesday morning.
Last week, a Domino’s in West Hollywood was forced to temporarily close after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus. The store was disinfected and has since reopened.
As of Monday, there were 13,816 confirmed coronavirus cases and 617 deaths from the disease in Los Angeles County.
So? Shut it down. There are thousands of pizza joints in LA County. Missing one of them won’t hurt.
Besides, pizza is NOT healthy.