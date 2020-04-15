WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A Domino’s pizza store in West Hollywood is the latest restaurant to have an employee test positive for coronavirus.

Now employees are concerned they could be next.

Roger Gonzales was working his delivery shift at Domino’s Monday night when his supervisor made an announcement to the staff.

“He let us know, he advised us that someone was infected, an employee and a family member of the employee at our store,” Gonzales said.

The supervisor told them the employee got sick two weeks ago, according to Gonzales.

“I asked him myself if they were gonna do something to disinfect the store, so as employee [would] be safe and not spread anything to the food that we are going to be delivering, but at the moment he said they had to follow protocol,” he said.

He says the crew was told if they were concerned they had coronavirus they should go test themselves – but the company would not pay for it.

“He’s letting me know fourteen days after that an employee got sick with the virus,” he said. “It’s like I still come home to my family and my worry is my wife and my kids.”

CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom took the concerns to management, who directed them to corporate.

The general manager says they found out on Monday an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19. Then on Tuesday night, they learned that employee was also positive.

The manager says they immediately shut down and hired a company to come in and sanitize the store – a protocol put into place by the L.A. County health department.

In fact, if an employee tests positive, the employer is required to remove the person from the facility and identify all potential close contacts.

The next step is to clean and sanitize the facility. From there, the exposed person must self-quarantine for 14 days.

“What if I go back to work and there’s someone that is now going to show signs of the infection or them saying for us to go get checked?” Gonzales said. “I think as an employee company they should have sent all of us to get checked.

The manager says they will continue to work closely with the public health department.

The Domino’s store is back open for business.