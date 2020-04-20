Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Almost 1,500 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Los Angeles County due to a testing backlog from a commercial laboratory.
L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported 1,491 new COVID-19 cases.
However, she said that 1,198 of those were due to a backlog in reporting from one specific commercial lab for tests that had been conducted between April 7-14.
Ferrer said only 293 cases were new in the past 24 hours, bringing the countywide total to 13,816.
Furthermore, there were 17 new coronavirus deaths reported in L.A. County Monday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 617.
Of those new deaths, 13 of the patients were over age 65, and one was between the ages of 18 and 40. That young person had no underlying health conditions.
More than 80,000 people have now been tested countywide, with 13 percent coming in positive.