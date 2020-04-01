Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday that public schools will not reopen this academic year.
The announcement, which was made in an afternoon news briefing, reaffirmed a notion that state Superintendent Tony Thurmond had made Tuesday.
“It seems, I think, self-evident, that we should not prepare to bring our children back into the school setting,” Newsom said.
Newsom, however, emphasized that all schools would continue online classes.
Newsom reported that there were currently 774 coronavirus patients in ICU beds statewide, a staggering 16 percent spike from the day before.
At least 8,155 people in California have tested positive for the disease, Newsom also disclosed.
