SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Demand for student to-go meals in Santa Ana while schools are closed is so high, district officials are expanding the service.
Schools are closed all over California to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Like many school districts across Southern California, Santa Ana Unified School District launched a to-go meal distribution program to help feed students — but the initial launch did not anticipate drawing long lines and crowds.
“As a result of that, we’ve experienced a large number of vehicles and pedestrian traffic,” Superintendent Jerry Almandarez said in a video posted on YouTube.
Santa Ana Unified’s meal program was initially two days a week on Mondays and Wednesday. District officials are expanding the program to Fridays.
The free meals will be distributed to all children with a student ID on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 1. Students will be able to collect two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays, and one breakfast and one lunch on Fridays.
The meal distribution will take place at Esqueda, Monte Vista, Martin, and Madison elementary schools; Romero Cruz and Sierra Preparatory academies; Mendez, Villa and Willard intermediate schools; and Saddleback, Santa Ana and Segerstrom high schools.
Almandarez also urged parents to observe proper social distancing to protect their families and district employees.