LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California state schools superintendent says he believes students will not be returning to school campuses through the rest of the year and will likely transition to distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Supt. Tony Thurmond made the announcement in a letter Tuesday afternoon addressed to superintendents in districts across the state.
“Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This is in no way to suggeWst that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning”, Thurmond write.
The announcement echoed statements made earlier in the day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
