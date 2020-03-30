COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Monday retracted previous orders that would temporarily close gun stores in Los Angeles County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Sheriff wrote in part, “Based on further input by the federal government, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not order or recommend closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition.”

Last week, the sheriff’s department had temporarily suspended enforcement efforts to close gun stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.

