LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he’s deploying more deputies to patrol the county because gun stores, strip clubs, and other venues are not complying with social distancing guidelines to fight COVID-19.
Emphasizing that only essential businesses are permitted to remain open under state and local orders restricting public gatherings, Villanueva told reporters at a midday news conference that some businesses not related to providing food, prescriptions, or health care are violating state and local orders.
Gun shops, nightclubs, bars, strip clubs, and other non-designated businesses have been caught in violation of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, Villanueva said.
In response, the sheriff has ordered 1,300 more deputies to be deployed on patrol throughout L.A. County. Violators may be cited if such businesses do not close their doors, according to Villanueva.
“There are hundreds of businesses which, through no fault of their own, do not fall under the Governor’s definition of critical infrastructure,” he said in a statement. “As a result, I have instructed my deputies to enforce closures of businesses which have disregarded the Governor’s order.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how the enforcement actions would impact other cities within L.A. County that failed to comply with Newsom’s order.