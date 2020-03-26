LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday he will move ahead with efforts to close gun stores in Los Angeles County.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department had temporarily suspended enforcement efforts to close gun stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order announced Thursday will be effective for all unincorporated L.A. County and the 42 cities which the sheriff’s department contracts with for law enforcement services.
Villanueva said he would “defer to each individual chief of police to establish what it will be for their city.”
The city of Los Angeles has already closed all gun shops during the coronavirus emergency. Pasadena and other cities are expected to follow, Villanueva said.
This comes after there was some confusion earlier this week when the sheriff temporarily suspended efforts as the county counsel’s office worked to clarify whether gun stores are considered essential businesses under California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order, a sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday night.
Newsom later said he would defer to sheriffs to make their own decision on the issue.